Watch: These Boys Dancing To Titliaan Warga Song Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 10:45 IST

Delhi, India

Weddings are incomplete without a dashing dance performance either by the bridesmaids or the groomsmen. They surely light up the stage with their super-energetic dance moves, entertaining the guests. The Internet is a repository of such amusing videos where we find friends of either the bride or the groom, blowing our minds away with their zestful performances. One such video that has grabbed the eyeballs shows a group of boys matching beats to the famous Titliaan Warga song by Harrdy Sandhu on the occasion of their friend’s marriage ceremony. The now-viral clip has left the Internet population in splits.

The visual footage was dropped on Instagram on December 9, last year by a video creator who also claims to be a wedding planner. “Perfect song to perform at you’re friend’s function" read the caption.

RELATED NEWS

The hilarious video revealed a group of boys, dressed in an all-black ensemble, wearing tuxedos grooving to the Titliaan Warga song. All of them wrap a colourful dupatta around their head as they dance their hearts out to the peppy number. The guests appear to love the performance as they can be heard clapping and enjoying the show.

From their hilarious gestures to their winning expressions, the group of boys leaves no stone unturned to entertain the masses. Their perfect synchronization not only won the hearts of the people present at the event but also the social media users who were watching it from their screens.

As soon as the video surfaced on the Internet, fans were quick to queue in the comments to drop their numerous reactions. “Enjoying so well" noted one user. “Shadi main aise hi bekar dosto ki hi jarurat hoti hai (Such useless friends are needed in every wedding)," quipped another. “That guy be like-ab steps nhi hore mujhe kabutar waala step krna h (That guy is like, I am not getting the steps so I will now perform the pigeon step)" joked a third individual.

So far, the video has garnered over 1.5 million views with more than 62.9k likes on the photosharing application.

first published: January 20, 2023, 10:45 IST
last updated: January 20, 2023, 10:45 IST
