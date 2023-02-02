A spine-chilling bungee jumping video is making a huge buzz on the internet. In the video, a man is seen falling hundreds of feet as he detaches himself from the cable clip. Even though the person is tied with a harness, the speed at which he swings in the sky is heart-pounding. Now, imagine how you would feel if you have to experience this.

Bungee jumping is an extremely adventurous activity. It is not in everyone’s capacity to do this, but they say, “Hobby is a big thing". That’s why many fulfil their hobby even if it means risking their lives. Many get scared just by watching videos, so imagine the tremendous enthusiasm the people who do bungee jumping must have when they do it. Let us now tell you in detail about the trending video.

This video sets new goals for the adventurers. The video has been shared by the Instagram account Luxury Lifestyle Explorer. So far, the video has received over 259K views and more than 5K likes. The person who shared this video challenged that if you are given 10,000 dollars, would you like to try this? Check out the video:

As soon as the video was shared online, several users rushed to the comment section. Despite many people being shocked to see the video, most users said they would never even dream of trying it. One social media user wrote, “Oh no… I wouldn’t even dream of thinking that. A big no from me." Another user wrote, “Obviously, my answer would be no." Overall, the video has garnered huge traction from the audience and is doing rounds on the internet.

