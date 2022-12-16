Watch: This Cheetah and Warthog Encounter Has The Internet Hooked

A Viral Video of a Warthog coming face to face with a Cheetah has gone viral on the Internet. In the video, the wild animal Warthog can be seen moving closer to its predator Cheetah. This video was posted on December 14, 2022, on the YouTube account Maasai Sightings. So far, the video has amassed more than 4 Lakh views and is making huge noise on the Internet.

The caption of the video read, “Warthogs have poor eyesight but excellent senses of hearing and smell. Their eyes sit high on their heads so that they can spot predators, even while grazing".

The cheetah is known as the world’s fastest land mammal and often preys on small to medium size antelope such as springbok, duiker, and impala. However, they sometimes also kill warthogs, rabbits, birds and the young of larger antelope for their diet.

This video, which was shared on YouTube, shows Warthog taking smaller steps while going near the cheetah. He is moving forward in the direction of the Cheetah to get the perfect sight of him. The eyesight of a Warthog is usually weak and thus in the video also he could be seen approaching the Cheetah to take a look at the animal. The video also shows Warthog standing in front of the Cheetah for fewer minutes and then leaving the spot.

The rare video of the Cheetah and Warthog went viral on social media and several social media users ushered to the comment section to share their feedback on the incident. One user wrote, “Now that’s nature. It’s the other way nature goes but I will admit I do like this video not only because it’s nature but also because it’s got a good ending. I like it".

Another social media user commented, “I would say that the Cheetah is the lucky one in this encounter, Lucky that the Hog didn’t charge aggressively, and might not be able to dodge such an attack at such close range". One user also wrote, “A cheetah is no match for a full-grown warthog️".

