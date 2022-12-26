WATCH: This Christmas Celebration at Mumbai's Marine Drive is a Whole Mood

Christmas was celebrated with much enthusiasm and fervour across the globe. The celebrations were more special this year with restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic finally being lifted after two years. Crowds thronged churches for special prayers and celebrated the birth of Christ. December 25 began with special midnight masses with church bells ringing. The day was celebrated n by people across the world in their own different ways. In Mumbai, people, wearing Santa Claus caps, were seen taking to the streets, dancing and singing at Marine Drive.

In the video shared online by news agency ANI, the Mumbaikars can be seen all swamped with the celebration as they danced their hearts out on streets near Marine Drive.

The video has garnered over 29,000 views. Many responded to the video by wishing people Merry Christmas. Here are a few reactions-

One user wrote, “This is fun. Celebration is so simple and joyous".

Another user wrote, “Yeh Mera India. Merry Christmas everyone (This is my India)".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended Christmas greetings to everyone. Sharing his wishes in a tweet, PM Modi wished for the spirit of harmony and joy in society. “Merry Christmas! May this special day further the spirit of harmony and joy in our society. We recall the noble thoughts of Lord Christ and the emphasis on serving society," the tweet read.

Christmas was celebrated across India. Thousands of people assembled at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur. The church is the second largest in Asia in terms of seating capacity. Located in Jashpur’s Kunkuri town, the church can accommodate close to 10,000 people.

Members of the Christian community in Gujarat also offered prayers and midnight across the state to celebrate the festival. Churches, malls and other buildings were illuminated with colourful lights for Christmas celebrations.

