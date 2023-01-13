WATCH: This Dallas Toddler’s Candle Reviews On TikTok are Absolute Gems

Kids are known for their sincerity and honesty. This toddler is putting her nose to use to give seals of approval to scented candles. Her simple yet honest reviews are winning the Internet over. Dallas-based Sunday Kramer might not even be two years old yet, but she knows what is a good candle when she smells one. Whether it is household brands like Bath & Bodyworks, or luxury scented candles by Tom Ford, Trudon, and Jo Malone, Sunday has smelt everything. Though her reviews might be just a simple “Yes", “No", or an occasional “Oh nice!", it is spoken with utmost sincerity and TikTok users have put their faith in her assessment

Several TikTok videos of Sunday sniffing these candles have gone viral. In fact, her most popular clip has amassed a whopping 10.7 million views, reported Business Insider. The videos are shared by Sunday’s mother Bri Kramer, on her TikTok account. Believe it or not, these reviews were pretty unintentional in the beginning. Sunday’s parents had simply taken her to a candle shop after she had developed an interest in them. Not thinking much of it, they filmed her reaction to sniffing the scents."I actually posted it right before I was going to bed one night, and then I woke up the next morning to all of the notifications," Bri said, reported Business Insider. She added, “I was like, ‘I was not expecting this.’"

If you are wondering whether the TikTok sensation has a preferred fragrance, she certainly does. Today.com reported Bri as saying, “When she was around 6 months old, I would have her smell spices in the pantry. I just was kind of experimenting to see if she would remember scents and if she would have a preference, and she really did." Sunday’s favourite scents are cinnamon and matcha. If that wasn’t adorable enough, the toddler asks to smell those every day.

Toddlers like Sunday take a liking to candles and earn the internet’s admiration, while others have more unusual preferences. Briar Beard, a three-year-old, once saw a demon doll at a Halloween store and immediately decided to adopt it as her new best friend. She even named the doll Chloe. Their unusual friendship is documented on Creepy Chloe and Briar’s Instagram account and has the internet amused by their friendship. The doll is not your average run-of-the-mill toy. It has glowing red eyes, a scaldy face, and a bald head. Take a peek at these unusual friends here:

Would you put your faith in a toddler’s ability to review items?

