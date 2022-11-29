WATCH: This Dog Snuggling up to Human Working From Home Will Melt Your Heart

A heart-warming video of a dog demanding love and attention from its owner who’s working from home has been going viral on the Internet. The video shared by a user named Buitengebieden has been garnering praise from users for how adorable the pet dog is. In the video, a man is working on his computer when his dog climbs onto his lap and stares at him with puppy eyes. The man stares at the dog and continues working. However, a few seconds later, when the man looks again at the dog, he plants a kiss, and the dog adorably hugs its owner. The dog can also be seen wagging its tail. Along with the video, the caption also read, “Working from home”.

Watch the sweet video below.

The adorable video has amassed over three million views as of now. Social media users couldn’t stop gushing about how cute the dog in the video is and also praised their relationship. One of the users wrote, “I think that fur baby found his one true human love”.

Another user wrote telling the owner that the pet wants to play, “your baby wants to play with you”.

A third user quipped saying that the dog is rather envious of the computer as it gets the attention, “The beauty dog is jealous of the PC (the data animal) It gets too much attention from the man”. Several other users commented with hearts, fire, smiling faces, love-struck and many other happy emojis.

This is not the first time an internet video of a dog and its owner has gone viral. Previously, Harsh Goenka, an industrialist, shared an adorable video of a dog and its owner, which is truly unmissable. A dog and its owner are jumping on a terrace which appears to be like they are exercising in the video. When the man begins to jump, the dog follows suit. “Got me a huge smile," the caption read alongside the video. Watch the video below.

The video amassed over 74 thousand views as of now.

