A video of an elderly couple posing for a picture with each other is melting hearts on the internet. The clip, shared on Instagram by professional photographer Sutej Singh Pannu, shows the pair’s excitement about getting clicked together. Social media users are marvelling at the simplicity, love, and welcoming nature of the couple. In the short span of a day, the video has gone viral with over 4.6 million views.

One can see Pannu approaching an elderly couple, who are basking in the winter sun and enjoying a hot cuppa tea right at the start of the video. He tells them they look great sitting together and sipping tea. The two let out an adorable chuckle at the unexpected compliment, even inviting the cheery photographer to join them for some tea. Pannu gets their approval to click a picture and captures a couple of beautiful shots. He gets the photo printed quickly and returns to give it to them.

The elderly woman treats the memento with the utmost care, even using her shawl to hold the photo so that it doesn’t get smudged. The way she treasured what most people would treat as ordinary is one of the many things that impressed social media users. Excited about how quickly the results came out, they ask if Pannu can take a photo of them standing up. He obliges. The elderly gentleman spruces up his look for the photo. As they pose, she adjusts her dupatta and he curls his moustache. The results are just lovely, as is the whole interaction. Take a look:

In the caption, Pannu provided a spiritual take on how fulfilled and happy the couple inherently are. “The space of wholeness is not outside but present very much within you," he wrote.

The replies in the comments section show that the video made the day for many people.

“Beautiful! You can’t beat the old skool generation and their Sacha Pyar," one said.

“Sutej…really can’t appreciate you in words…!! These little gestures bring so many smiles to their faces and I can’t explain that’s so so so heartwarming to see that! Appreciating you for making such videos! They make us smile," wrote another.

