Music makes you feel alive. It has the power to transport you back in time and help you calm your worried mind. Recently, one such video is making a huge noise on the Internet. In the now-viral clip, an old man can be seen singing Mohammed Rafi’s song Pukarta Chala Hoon Main. His expressions and melodious voice will bring a smile to your face.

The video has been posted on Twitter by famous actor Sumeet Raghvan. The caption in the clip reads, “See this grandpa. He is so cool. Full tech savvy, handling the iPad and singing with amazing ease and nazakat. Loved the way he whistled on the interludes …aaye haaye. jiyo dadaji..Jai ho. Old is gold".

Several social media users praised his melodious voice in the comments section. One user wrote, “This is beautiful! Loved the spirit, and his singing". Another user commented, “Happy Dada ji. His happiness and romance are evident". A third user wrote, “The best thing I have seen on Twitter for a while…His voice". “God bless such zindadil persons!! Loved his singing & expressions," added another.

An elderly man sitting on a sofa with an iPad in one hand and a mic in his other is depicted in the trending video. The man was singing the lyrics off-by-heart with heartfelt emotions.

The old man seen in the video is identified as Dr Suresh Nambiar, 70, who is settled in Pallikkunnu, Kannur. Currently, he is working in UAE and is very passionate about singing. Despite not having any classical musical background, he sang the song mellifluously. Dr Suresh was born and brought up in Mumbai; and thus has a great affinity towards Hindi music, especially Mohammed Rafi’s songs.

The song Pukarta Chala Hoon Main is from the 1965-movie Mere Sanam. The lyrics of the popular song were penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

