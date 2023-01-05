Home » BUZZ » Watch: This Elevator Of Death Can Give You A Life-Altering Experience

The Prague City Hall Czech Republic is home to a paternoster elevator, also known as the Elevator of Death.

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 05, 2023, 13:08 IST

Delhi, India

Now, an Instagram user has shared a video of people using this elevator.
We choose to use a lift when we want to escape the stairs. The lift not only helps you save energy but also time. There are various types of elevators around the world. And, a video of a one-of-its-kind elevator has recently left social media buzzing. The Prague City Hall in Prague, Czech Republic, is home to a paternoster elevator, also known as the Elevator of Death. It is one of the few paternoster elevators across the globe.

Now, an Instagram user has shared a video of people using this elevator. The caption of the post reads, “A paternoster is a continuous elevator. It consists of a chain of open cabins in which passengers get up or down without the elevator stopping. Upon reaching the top of the range, each cabin descends to resume its ascent, with no end in quite slow motion."

But why is it called the Elevator of Death? Well, most of the lifts are sturdy boxes, which move with a well-secured system of weights and pulleys inside a single shaft and closed doors. However, this paternoster elevator works differently. It has open compartments that constantly keep moving, with two adjacent shafts.

Even though they have no doors, many people have experienced claustrophobia after riding these elevators due to their cramped up space. As the compartments never stop moving and have no safety features, it is said to be dangerous. And it was dubbed the Elevator of Death after it witnessed a few unfortunate deaths.

Soon after the elevator’s video surfaced on the social media platform, it attracted a host of reactions from netizens. One of the users remarked, “terrible, reminds me of the movie final destination." Another added, “New phobia has been unlocked." A third user pointed out, “All about perfect timing!"

