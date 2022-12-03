Watch: This Endearing Video of a Cow Resting on Its Owner’s Lap Will Melt Your Heart

Time and again, adorable videos of animals interacting with humans have surfaced on social media and received love from users. The latest one to join the bandwagon is of a man caressing his cow, which will surely etch a special place in your heart. This heart-warming video shows the cow resting her head peacefully in her owner’s lap. This clip, shared on December 1, has won the hearts of viewers. It has garnered more than 22,00,000 views till now and counting.

“Pure Love", wrote a user named Buitengebieden, who shared the video on Twitter. This clip was initially shared on Instagram by moustache_farmer. The endearing video has won a lot of hearts.

Recently, another video showing the amusing relation between a cow and its owner was shared on social Reddit and went viral in no time. In this video, a cow was waiting patiently for its owner on the other side of the zebra crossing. Despite the fact that there was no traffic on the road, the cow

waited obediently for its owner to arrive and take her. Users were left awestruck that a lot of drivers slowed down their cars to make space for the cow.

A user commented on this, describing the memorable experience he shared with his pet cow. He commented that his pet used to be so happy when he came back from school. The user reminisced that his cow enjoyed being around him. He ended the comment by writing that cows are very sweet and loving animals.

