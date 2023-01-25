WATCH: This English Cover of 'Maan Meri Jaan' Has Internet Mesmerised

Ever since the release of rapper King’s romantic ballad Maan Meri Jaan from his album Champagne Talk, the track has not only ruled the Internet but also multiple hearts. Such is the dominance of the melodious number that it has not only made it to one of the most trending songs but also the official music video has gained over 150 million views on YouTube. Along with holding a top spot on Spotify, every second or third reel on Instagram is about the Maan Meri Jaan supremacy. Now, the popularity of the track has also been felt on the international level as viral music sensation, Emma Heesters, who rose to fame by performing covers of popular songs on YouTube, recently released the English version of King’s Maan Meri Jaan.

Adding a modern twist to the desi number, the Youtuber altered the lyrics by keeping the meaning intact. The English version has also gained much appreciation from many. While sharing a snippet of the track on Instagram, Emma Heesters wrote, “Tu Maan Meri Jaan. I hope you like it," before tagging King in the caption. Take a look at it here:

With more than 17 million views, a section of the internet was left utterly impressed by the English cover. A user commented, “Love from India," another added, “It’s copied but still touches anyone’s heart." One more joined, “It’s just awesome." Meanwhile, a user said, “You have a blessed voice." another wrote, “It’s so creative."

While Maan Meri Jaan captures a beautiful yet painful journey of a couple, King accentuated the track by adding a nostalgic dedication to the retro Bollywood melodies. Not only Genz but even middle-aged people can relate to the track that was released last year. With an overwhelming response to the romantic ballad, King’s journey as a non-Bollywood hip-hop crusader is nothing less than phenomenal. From being a contestant in the reality TV show Hustle season 1 to becoming a squad boss in Hustle season 2, and doing multiple concerts all over India, King aka Badnaam Raja has now become one of the most sought-after rappers in the Indian music industry today.

