A video of a father dropping his 33-year-old daughter at the railway station is receiving an immense amount of love from viewers on Instagram. In the video shared by the content creator, the father is seen driving to the railway station early in the morning, going all the way to the train and pointing towards her seat number for her to settle down. He leaves the train after ensuring she is comfortable for the journey.

The text embedded in the caption read: “I am 33 and my dad still takes me to the railway station like he used to take me to the kindergarten. Wakes up at 4 in the morning and drives me to the station."

Advertisement

“Thank you everyone for so much response. I had taken this video without his knowledge. When he found out he was moved to tears. My father’s unconditional love has me crying while making this video," the caption of the video read.

Her father reacted to the video in the comment section and said, “You are my life, my dear."

The Instagram Reel has been garnering positive reactions as many users can relate to the video. One of the users said, “Fathers barely get recognition for the efforts they lay. They will never let anyone know the suffering they go through. It’s the men who are designed so. FYI." Another person wrote, “Every father is like that. May almighty give him a long healthy life." One of them also added, “Father and Mother never retire from their parental jobs. They work without expectations."

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier, a similar video was shared by a visual artist. The video opens with what his father does every time he drops him off at the railway station. His father could be seen walking along with the train. In the post, the artist explained that every time his father came to drop him off, he (His father) would accompany the train until it leaves the station.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here