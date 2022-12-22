WATCH: This Man And His Blue-Eyed Deaf Cat Explore London Together On Cycle

A man and his cat have been exploring the streets of London, UK, by cycling together and turning heads wherever they go. While the owner pedals through the city, his blue-eyed white cat sits calmly in the basket, according to BBC. The Norwegian Forest cat named Sigrid has been trained as a kitten using a strap so that she could be taken out safely. According to her owner, Travis Nelson, putting her in the basket was a “natural next step" to see if she enjoyed riding with him. And, since the cat liked travelling around, the two have covered almost every corner of the city in the last 18 months. “She does really seem to like it. If I mess around with my bike she will get excited," said Travis.

Advertisement

Travis shared that Sigrid is an attentive and curious cat and loves to cycle. She would sometimes even meow at the door to go out, he added. The cyclist uses a harness to keep Sigrid safe in the basket and also puts sunscreen and makes her wear special goggles so that she enjoys the wind without any worry.

While the owner filters through the busy London traffic, the cat remains least bothered and calmly sits in the basket. And, this could be because Sigrid is deaf, according to Travis, according to Momentum Mag.

But, Travis also insisted that Sigrid is quite fearless and even sometimes tries to pick up fights with dogs way bigger in size than her.

Advertisement

With their unique bonding which they display by riding together, Travis and Sigrid have been drawing attention on the streets for quite a while now. Travis shared that wherever they go he and his cat are requested for a photo. He highlighted that even when not everyone likes cyclists, they have been loved by people. “It’s a good way to get people to think about cycling a bit differently," he added.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here