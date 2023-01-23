Watch: This 'Resourceful Dad' is Using Just a Spoon to Give His Son a Neat Haircut

Forget scissors, razors, or even a blade, all you need these days is a kitchen spoon to give a haircut. This father is here to prove that giving a fade does not require a whole lot of equipment. The clip was shared by NowThis on Twitter and the father showed off some amazing skills. The TikTok user had his son sitting in front of the camera. He looks all prepared to get that haircut done and the father begins by cutting his locks off with the edge of the spoon. It seems too unreal, but the user had captured the whole process in a time-lapse video. He even slow down bits of the process and showed off the outcome.

Advertisement

Social media users were genuinely curious about how the man was doing it. They wondered if the spoon was sharp or if there was another trick to this that they were unable to grasp. Either way to most it still looked like a pretty cool thing to do. A Twitter user wrote, “Edge of the spoon has been sharpened but still cool."

Another tweet read, “I don’t understand. Does the spoon have sharp edges?"

Advertisement

“Eating cereal in the morning is a real thrill. That’s a weapon, not a utensil," tweeted another user.

This is not the only resourceful dad you will encounter on the Internet. Another father made headlines when he converted his daughter’s scribbles into Mickey Mouse art. Talk about creativity! The clip begins with a toddler drawing on a wall, as toddlers do. Off camera, her dad asks her not to draw on the wall. He then goes on to bring a stencil of Mickey Mouse. Using some spray paint to cover the stencil, he turns it into something quite impressive. At the same time, he makes sure that his daughter’s artwork is not affected. The little girl’s wall art turns into a full-fledged masterpiece. Her reaction to it is even more heart warming. The lesson is also learned well. When the father asks her at the end of the clip, “Now, what do we learn?" The little girl responds, “Don’t draw on the wall." Take a peek at the clip right here:

The clip that was shared on Twitter has been making rounds on social media. It has gone on to amass almost 7 million views.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here