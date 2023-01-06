Watch: This Sinkhole Sucking All Of Swamp In Is Something We Don't See Often

As beautiful as nature can be, sometimes it terrifies us. Social media is full of videos with natural phenomena that are hard to explain and send chills down our spine. A video showing multiple sinkholes generating in a water body in Kenya has gone viral on Twitter.

The video shows a man recording a water body with sinkholes. These holes suck in even huge portions of large weeds with ease. The unexplained phenomenon is from Kenya, according to the page that posted the video.

The 37-second-long footage shows two sinkholes sucking everything in. The panned-out part of the footage shows huge portions of these plants that grow beside and on the water body moving towards these sinkholes and disappearing in them.

Captioned, “Somewhere in Kenya", the video went viral on the microblogging platform on December 31, 2022, gathering over 1.27 crore views and more than 90 thousand likes. The tweet has more than 1.73 crore views and people in the comments discussed what this was one of the users informed that it is called “Liquefaction".

The user commented – “It’s called Liquefaction, it happens in my country too, it usually happens together with earthquakes as a trigger."

Another user wrote – “I know this place. Near my rural home. This was during the heavy rains and the water is flowing under a road where 6 culverts were put as a waterway. It’s usually a swamp with a permanent river underneath but the heavy rains caused the swamp to be swept away."

A third user commented – “Geography is cool, it’s a sinkhole I guess, leading to an underground river that will reappear somewhere else in the lowlands. Someone can be curious enough to follow the river."

