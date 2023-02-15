A video, capturing the bone-chilling scene of three giant snakes falling off a ceiling of a home in Malaysia, has been making rounds on the internet. According to News.com.au, the family had called an emergency crew to their home after they heard strange noises at night. The clip opens with a snake catcher using a rod to remove a giant snake from the roof. The other handler uses a pole to bang the ceiling, in an attempt to get the snake to come out. Seconds later, the ceiling falls — but what is more astonishing is that it wasn’t a small snake, but a giant one, and it isn’t alone.

Two gigantic snakes can be seen dangling from the remaining ceiling. Screaming noises can be heard in the background, and the snakes can be seen suspended from the wall, with their bodies tangled with each other. The footage was initially shared on TikTok and has been re-shared on Twitter.

The caption of the post read: “At that point, you gotta burn the house."

The clip has been going viral like wildfire in a forest and has sent chills down the spine of netizens.

“Thanks for this…Now I know what tonight’s nightmare will consist of!" said one of the users.

Another person commented, “Yep there ain’t no way back man that whole house got to go and you got to move out the entire country too."

One more user shared, “Most snakes don’t look after their younglings. But the Malaysian python is known to be family-oriented. If you found the mom, you’ll definitely find her kids too. Malayopython reticulatus is one of the heaviest and largest snakes in the world."

In the longer version of the video, it showed that as the snakes crawled back into the roof space, one of the workers managed to grab the tail of one of them and dragged it down. The reptile was then dragged out of the room and down the hallway. The rescue team can be seen pulling it out of the house.

