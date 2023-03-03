Over the years, home decorations have changed significantly. From simplistic house designs, we have shifted to more contemporary ones, adding a quirky touch to our homes. While some people have transformed their vintage-looking residences into modern ones, others have customised their residences as per their preferences. Engineers play a crucial role in constructing houses and giving them unique features.

However, an ineptitude engineer might give you undesirable results. Something similar can be seen in this particular viral video, posted on Twitter recently. The now-viral clip reveals a staircase without any gaps in an under-construction building.

“When you become a civil engineer with online education," reads the hilarious tweet, dropped on the microblogging platform on March 2. The visual clip opens with a man recording a video of a complicated flight of stairs. The stairs are constructed in such a manner that there is almost zero space left in between.

The person begins climbing down the stairs. However, after taking just a few steps, he hops onto the next pair of stairs seamlessly. The stairways are sandwiched together so closely that there is barely any gap and one can jump from one set of stairs to the other, quite easily. The man appears to be enjoying the silly game as he gives out a hearty laugh by the end of the video.

The now-viral clip was quick to grab the attention of the Twitter population. While some have called the staircase construction to be a weird design, others have explained that this type of staircase design is not that uncommon.

“It’s called scissor stairs. It’s usually used to provide separate fire escape to two different fire compartments in a building. There should be a fire-rated wall separating the two stairs," shared one user. “Well, he did well… nothing wrong with the engineering: What is a scissor staircase?

Scissor stairs are composed of two different flights of stairs providing two separate paths of climbing or descending located within one stairwell enclosure," quipped another.

“It’s not uncommon, but it is still a silly design. the laugh is very good though," noted a third individual. “Is this real?" questioned another jokingly.

So far, the video has collected more than 30,900 views on Twitter. Do you know about scissor staircases?

