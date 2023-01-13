Watch: This Toilet Can Turn Into a Disco Room At The Press Of a Button

We come across a variety of viral videos on social media every day. From artsy to funny reels, we enjoy watching them all. Similarly, a video of a unique toilet recently went viral on social media. It shows a man entering an otherwise normal-looking toilet and turning it into a disco at the press of a button. And the video of this one-of-its-kind washroom has left many social media users stunned.

Nowadays, home décor has become a passion for many. People find new ideas to give their houses a unique twist. This viral video shows how a man designed his compact toilet in one of the most unimaginable ways possible. In the video, he is seen entering the toilet and panning the camera in all directions, seemingly flaunting his fancy toilet. Soon, he presses a button that turns the well-lit toilet into a disco room with flashy multi-colour lights and loud music.

Take a look at the viral video below:

The video begins with the man entering the toilet and showing viewers around. He first pans the camera at the mirrored walls of the toilet. Then, he presses a button attached right next to one of the mirrors. Instantly, the view of the toilet room changes at one press of the button. The room initially goes completely dark, only to turn into a disco room within a few seconds. Along with the RGB lights, the popular Mi Gente song by J Balvin and Willy Williams also starts playing in the background.

The video was posted on Instagram in August last year. Since being shared, the viral clip has amassed over a whopping 20 million views with more than 1.8 million likes on the social media platform. In the comments, several users shared their rib-ticking views on the disco toilet.

What are your thoughts on this unique toilet?

