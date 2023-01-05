Home » BUZZ » Watch: This Viral Video Of A ‘Drunk Dog’ Causing Drama Takes Over The Internet

Watch: This Viral Video Of A ‘Drunk Dog’ Causing Drama Takes Over The Internet

Whether the dog was drunk or the video was shot to create a dramatic effect is not clear.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 05, 2023, 13:20 IST

Delhi, India

What happens next is just hilarious.
What happens next is just hilarious.

We have often seen videos of drunk people creating a ruckus. But have you ever witnessed a drunk dog causing mischief? Recently, a video of a dog drinking alcohol is creating a huge buzz on the Internet. In the video, you can see a dog drinking booze and then getting into trouble. This clip has now taken social media by storm. In the viral video, it seems like a party is taking place in a house. There are some folks drinking, accompanied by their pet dog. Taking advantage of the chance, this dog sips some alcohol from a glass. What happens next is just hilarious.

Advertisement

The dog seems to appear tipsy. So much so, that it takes help to get up the stairs — with two people carrying it. Another scene shows the dog throwing up. Whether the dog was drunk or the video was shot to create a dramatic effect is not clear.

RELATED NEWS

The video was shared by the Instagram page @goldensfriend. Several social media users took to Instagram to criticise the Instagram user for animal abuse. One social media user wrote, “Not funny at all!! Animal abuse". Another user commented, “That is so bad. Animal abuse on a regular basis with these people who shouldn’t own any animal". One social media user also commented, “Relax everyone, he is not really drinking alcohol, it’s just a dramatisation, chill out guys".

Several such videos have been shared on the Instagram page @goldensfriend, which created huge strides on the Internet.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: January 05, 2023, 13:15 IST
last updated: January 05, 2023, 13:20 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone Turns 37: Top 10 Pictures of the Pathaan Actress That Scream Perfection

+10PHOTOS

Vaani Kapoor Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Stylish Winter Wear, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Winter Style Diaries