WATCH: Tiger Attacks Circus Trainer, Bites Him on His Neck During Live Performance in Italy

A spine-chilling video of a circus trainer being attacked by a tiger has gon viral on social media. Recently, a tiger attacked a circus trainer during a live performance in Lecce, Italy, according to Metro. A video of the incident, capturing the terrifying attack, has surfaced on several social media sites and has left netizens stunned. The clip, which was also shared on Twitter, shows the circus trainer focusing on one tiger when the second tiger pounces on him from behind. The wild cat bites on his neck and pierces his leg with its teeth as the 31-year-old trainer, identified as Ivan Orfei, shrieks in pain and struggles to free himself from the tiger’s clutches.

In the clip, the audience can be heard screaming in the background. The caption alongside the video is loosely translated to, “Circus incident for Ivan Orfei, attacked from behind by a Tiger in front of the children in the audience. Hospitalized in code red."

The video garnered over 16 thousand views. Social media users went on to express their views on the same. One of the users wrote, “Animals are not puppets, I have to stay at home with them. No more animals in circus."

Another user wrote, “Too bad for him…they’d stop with that circus nonsense. Those Orpheus gypsies went to work."

Fortunately, Mr Orfei managed to free himself from the tiger’s grasp after being mauled by it. He had severe injuries to his neck, leg, and arm when he was taken to the Vito Fazzi hospital in Lecce. He narrowly avoided serious injuries and is now receiving treatment at a hospital. After the show, the tiger was placed in isolation for veterinarian examinations.

