Small hands reaching out to help are perhaps the purest gesture of love, kids can show towards their parents. It is such a tender and heartwarming moment that anyone witnessing it is bound to have a smile on their face. Take for example this clip shared on Twitter by IPS Officer Dipanshu Kabra. A little kid is seen helping his mother unload the water jars from the truck. The mother is seen placing the empty water jars right outside the truck in a long row. The kid casually walks up to the mother and grabs one jar. Carrying it in his tiny hands, he puts it inside what seems like a store. The tweet along with the clip read, “umr aur kad bhale chhota hai, par “madad ki bhaavana" bahut uncheihai. Maata-pita ne naayaab heera taaraasha hai… (Although small in age and stature, the “feeling of helping" is ample. Parents have carved a unique diamond…)"

The wholesome clip has been gaining quite some traction on social media. Many were in awe of the thoughtful gesture of the kid while others also lauded the parents for letting the kid help out during the chore. A Twitter user wrote, “Bahut hi pyaara va preranaadaayak video (Very cute and inspirational video)."

Another tweet read, “Jis prakaar hum bachchon ko padhana likhana, chalana bolana sikhaate hain usi prakaar bachapan se hi ghar ke chhote chhote kaamon mein haath bataana sikhaana chahiye. Jabaki isake ulta parents bachchon ko chhuee muee bana kar rakhate hain. Unaka shaareerik vikaas to ve log kar dete hain lekin bauddhik aur saamaajik vikaas nahin kar paate, (Just as we teach children to read, write, walk and speak, in the same way, from childhood, kids should be taught to help in small household chores. On the contrary, the parents keep the children like a touchstone. They aid in their physical development but they are not able to aid in their intellectual and social development.)"

https://twitter.com/MukeshPandeySG/status/1625368633429102593

“Wah! Adbhut, doctor saahab! Aapke tweets bahut positive aur hrdayasparshee rahate hain. dhany ho, (Wow! Wonderful, Doctor! Your tweets are very positive and heart-touching. Be blessed.)" read a tweet.

IPS Officer Dipanshu Kabra often shares such heartwarming clips on his Twitter handle. In another recent short clip, he shared, a little kid was seen helping his younger siblings cross the road. The drainage water, overflowing was leading to obstruction. The kid lifts his younger sister on his back and helps her cross the road. He then helps his other younger sibling out the same way.

Social media users loved the clip and shared similar videos in the comment section.

