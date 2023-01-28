The cold wave has swept parts of India leaving them with freezing temperatures. The ministry of railways has now shared a clip of a train running through snow-covered tracks in Jammu and Kashmir and the sight is absolutely mesmerizing. The passenger train was travelling from Banihal to Budgam in the Union Territory.

It passes through Hamre station and the ‘picturesque view’ of the valley will leave you stunned. The 35 seconds video shows the train waiting at a platform before it slowly starts passing through the mesmerising valley. The video will remind you of the movie ‘The Polar Express’. The caption on the video read, “A picturesque view of a train pulling through the snow-laden valley from Banihal to Badgam, Jammu & Kashmir."

Check out the post here-

The video garnered over 127K views after being shared online. Twitteratis soon took to the comment section and shared their thoughts. Check out the reaction here-

One comment wrote, “Dharti sunehari ambar neela har mausam rangeela aesa desh hai mera."

Another user wrote, “What a view!"

One more user shared, “Would be great fun to ride in this whole beauty!"

Absolutely mesmerised by the view, a social media user wrote, “Take me here ASAP!"

Celebrity photographer, Viral Bhayani too shared a few glimpses of the beautiful scenery. “How beautiful is Srinagar railway station looking! Beautiful images shared by Parliament Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve," he captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnEnBe0KILy/?igshid=ZmMyNmFmZTc=

Srinagar and a few other regions in Jammu and Kashmir experienced the coldest nights with mercury levels dipping below freezing cold degrees. Srinagar, recently, recorded minus 6.4 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological department said that this minimum temperature is the lowest recorded in the last five years. The weather department also altered citizens of the possibility of light to moderate rain/snow in the second week of January.

Meanwhile, recently Bikaner touched zero degrees Celsius, while Nowgong, Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh and Guna dipped to 0.2 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees and 3 degrees Celsius. Ayanagar in Delhi recorded 1.8 degrees Celsius, and Hissar and Safdarjung witnessed 4 degrees Celsius.

