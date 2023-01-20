WATCH: Trinamool Congress Leader Mahua Moitra is a Carrom Pro, Here's Proof

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, after sharing videos of herself playing football and making tea in the past few months, has now showcased her splendid carrom skills on social media. Moitra posted a video and a photo of herself playing carrom in Krishnanagar, which is also her Lok Sabha constituency. In the clip, one can see Mahua Moitra aiming patiently and flicking a green striker, perfectly pocketing coins. People around her are seen cheering for her as she goes for another strike. But she misses this time and passes the striker to the other player. The TMC MP posted the video with a caption that read, “A bit of village carrom in the sunshine."

The video shared yesterday has already received over 81 thousand views and more than three thousand likes and these numbers are increasing steadily. Several users responded to the video and dropped a mix of comments.

One user commented, “Quite the striker, Mahua Moitra. Keep up your good work!"

Another user wrote, “Good strike and lead to goal. A good time passing game (sic)."

One user, referring to his carrom skills, commented, “I think you are playing like a champion but mai thora jyada achha khel skta hu (but I can play a little better). You are a good politician."

A few hours after Mahua Moitra shared the video, she tweeted a picture of herself playing carrom. She used the tweet to take a jibe at BJP president JP Nadda’s rally that took place in Nadia district’s Nakashipara, which falls in the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency, on the same day. This tweet read, “Media friends – please stop calling me non stop for my reaction to what BJP big guns said in my constituency today – I was too busy playing carrom in Chapra 1 panchayat. Didn’t really listen."

Last week, Mahua Moitra posted a video of herself making tea. In the video, she can be seen preparing tea at a roadside stall with people surrounding her.

https://twitter.com/MahuaMoitra/status/1613219400492150785/video/1

The Trinamool leader also trended big time after she posted pictures of herself playing football at an event. Take a look:

Mahua Moitra is nowadays advocating for the Trinamool government’s new initiative, Didi Surakhsha Kavach, which was introduced this month.

