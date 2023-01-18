Watch: Turkish Man Paragliding on Red Couch And Watching TV Is The Life We All Want

Time and again, we see paragliding videos take Instagram by storm. However, the recent viral video will make you wonder what the man was thinking when he pulled this off. In the video, a Turkish man could be seen paragliding on a couch while watching TV. The video shows the Turkish man preparing the glide with a television screen attached to a sofa set. He then watches TV while munching on some snacks.

As soon as he reaches above the surface level, he changes his footwear from a pair of shoes to a pair of comfy slippers. The man seen in the video is Hasan Kaval, a Turkish paraglider. This video has been shared on the Twitter account @weirdterrifying. Moments after the video was posted online, several social media users reacted to it.

One social media user wrote, “It said “attempts", so I was waiting for that couch to drop". Another user commented, “This is a better sofa to paraglide. A leather sofa would be slippery. Secondly, it’s very windy. How is this man staying so steady? I give up. I don’t know". One user also wrote, “He definitely paraglided. The attempt was 100% successful".

Check out the video here

So far, the video has amassed over 9 million views and around 194.7K likes. The caption of the video reads, “Man attempts to paraglide with couch".

This video has been earlier shared by Kaval himself. While sharing the video, he wrote, “I realized the project, which I thought of two years ago, today. I would like to express my endless thanks to my flyferhat1973 brother, who supported me from the beginning to the end of the project, with equipment and tools. Also, I would like to thank you very much for my friend, who has financial and moral support for TV and other equipment. And @ridvanmekik and @muzzybaybe thank you very much for not leaving me alone".

The most surprising thing about the video was a comment from Elon Musk, one of the world’s richest people, who wrote, “Nice".

