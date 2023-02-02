Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu often shares interesting facts and videos on Twitter. As the Additional Chief Secretary for Environment, Climate Change, and Forests to the Government of Tamil Nadu, she has many developments to share from the state. Sahu uploaded a video of a successful turtle rescue operation from the shores of Dhanushkodi. On Wednesday, February 1. The clip showed employees of the Forest Department and local fishermen working together.

One can see large turtles waddling towards the sea after being released from what appears to be a fishing net. Local fishermen are seen helping the turtles climb out of the net. One fisherman even flipped a turtle that could not move since its back was on the sand. You can hear the squeaks of some of these sea creatures, too. These appear to be sounds of glee of the animals who are free at last.

Advertisement

“Turtle rescue jointly by the local fishermen and the Tamil Nadu Forest Team at Dhanushkodi, Gulf of Mannar," reads Sahu’s tweet.

People in the comments section have lauded the initiative and appreciated the IAS officer’s love and dedication towards the environment. “Mam your love towards the environment is really amazing. Nice to see your tweets or posts," a user wrote.

Advertisement

One person suggested that the local fishermen should be taught the right way to dispose of their worn-out and damaged fishing nets so as to avoid hurting wildlife in the area.

Advertisement

Turtles often get caught as bycatch in fishing nets and are unable to free themselves. It results in them getting suffocated and crushed in these nets, leading to a population decline. Undertaking conservation efforts and awareness campaigns can help prevent such a scenario. Supriya Sahu has been vocal about these efforts in the past.

Last month, she posted a video of a Green Turtle being rescued and released in Mariyur area in the Ramanathapuram District.

She had also spoken about efforts taken by the Forest Department’s local team in Dhanushkodi to create awareness.

“Working with the local community is the key to conservation," she had emphasised.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here