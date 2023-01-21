Watch: TV Anchor Zainab Abbas Falls During Commentary In SA20 Game

A recent video of Pakistani sports commentator and television presenter Zainab Abbas, who fell while taking an interview, is going viral on the internet. In the clip posted by Super Sport on Twitter, she was seen doing commentary during the match between MI Cape Town and Sunrisers Eastern Cape at the Centurion in the ongoing SA20 league. Super Sport tweeted, “It’s coming straight for us. @ZAbbasOfficial you good? @CapeTownCityFC Your manager somehow avoided contact!"

Zainab replied to this by sharing a tweet. She commented, “I survived, but now I know how it feels! Get out that ice pack".

Several users commented on the video. One user wrote, “You are my favourite sports presenter, Zainab. I hope you are okay". Another commented, “Great handling of the situation, it must be said". A third user wrote, “I hope @ZAbbasOfficial is OK!! By the way, she did an amazing job!".

In the 13th over, Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s Marco Jansen hit a fantastic shot off Sam Curran towards mid-wicket. That’s when the fielder nearby made a strong attempt to stop the ball, but crashed into Zainab.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the match by chasing the 172-run target. Even before scoring 100 runs, the Sunrisers were five wickets down. Marco Jansen’s 66 runs off just 27 balls enabled them to cross the finish line.

Left-handed pacer Jansen hit three boundaries and seven sixes. He had a strike rate of 244.44. It was the Sunrisers’ second victory of the current season. They are in last place in the team standings, just behind Pretoria Capitals.

