Home » BUZZ » WATCH: Two Volcanoes Erupting in Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula Caught on Camera

WATCH: Two Volcanoes Erupting in Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula Caught on Camera

Video of two volcanoes rumbling into action in Russia's far east has gone viral on the Internet. The clip is shot from a distance and showcases snow-capped mountains, snow all over and much more.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 25, 2022, 17:01 IST

Russia

Two Volcanoes Erupt in Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula (Photo Credits: Twitter/ @ferozwala)
Two Volcanoes Erupt in Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula (Photo Credits: Twitter/ @ferozwala)

The Internet is brimming with fascinating videos that capture some of nature’s most unusual occurrences. Whether it’s a mystical rainbow at Niagara Falls or a reverse waterfall in Karnataka, there’s something for everyone. Now, a video of 2 volcanoes rumbling into action in Russia’s far east has gone viral on the Internet. The video is shared by a user named Sarwar via Twitter.

The video shows a huge amount of smoke being let out in the air as the volcanoes begin to erupt. The clip is shot from a distance and showcases snow-capped mountains, snow all over and much more. The caption also read, “Towering clouds of ash & glowing lava are spewing from two volcanoes on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, one of the world’s most concentrated areas of geothermal activity, with about 30 active volcanoes". It also had the hashtag, “#Kamchatka #Volcano".

Watch the video below:

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Sarwar shared another picture and penned a caption, “In a statement cited by Russian news outlet Ria Novosti on Sunday, Aleksey Ozerov, the director of the Volcanology & Seismology Institute of the Far-Eastern chapter of the Russian Academy of Sciences, warned that the “volcano’s dome is significantly heated."

Previously, a video of a group of people standing near a volcanic eruption went viral on the internet. People can be seen standing near the eruption site, filming and photographing it. However, the lava soon begins to flow downward. While some tourists hurried back to safety, others simply laughed at the spectacle. The caption read, “That seems a little too close for comfort". The viral video has sparked widespread concern for the tourists’ safety. “Put your phone in your pocket and run!" one user advised. Another user, “I don’t even know what to say for these creatures. Certainly not humans as their lack of any cognitive ability reflects".

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: November 25, 2022, 17:01 IST
last updated: November 25, 2022, 17:01 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+45PHOTOS

Bhediya Screening: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon Joined By Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Vaani Kapoor, Sharvari, Rajkummar Rao

+9PHOTOS

News18 Showreel: News18 India's Biggest Blockbuster Will See Superstars Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana Among Others Participate