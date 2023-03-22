Indian diaspora groups in London gathered outside the country’s High Commission to raise their voices against vandalism of the premises by Khalistani extremists who also tried to pull down the Indian flag. Heavy police force was deployed outside the Indian High Commission to stop any violence. The civilian groups waved the Indian tricolour and chanted slogans like ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai.’ It was during the protest that people also played and danced to patriotic songs like Jai Ho and Rang De Basanti. Joining this “We Stand By High Commission of India" gathering was a UK police officer who danced with the crowd. Visuals of the cop dancing to the beats of AR Rahman’s iconic Jai Ho song from Slumdog Millionaire have now gone viral.

The video has garnered more than a lakh views on Twitter. “Fantastic Always good to see such support for Our Nation," a user wrote reacting to the video while another commented, “So cute, this is love, relationship, celebration and soft power."

According to news agency PTI, the Friends of Indian Society International (FISI) UK said in a statement that the Indian diaspora is deeply shocked by the “disgraceful and abominable act" of vandalism. The organization is upset over the failure of the UK government to take preventive measures to prohibit such acts.

“In this particular incident, an Indian High Commission official braved the hooligans and restored the pride of India by taking the flag away from them. The Indian official had to act due to lack of appropriate security present at the premises," said FISI UK.

The protest was supported by the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK among other groups.

Following the attack on the Indian High Commission in London, India is weighing options of removing the special security status for the British High Commission in New Delhi. Special security such as road diverters, rumble strips to slow down traffic and deployment of local police in the outer periphery is currently available to the British High Commission.

