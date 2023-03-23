Union Minister Smriti Irani, who celebrates her birthday today, is never behind others when it comes to lighting up any occasion in the most creative way. The actress-turned-politician has been featuring in the headlines for a clip from a woman empowerment event in New Delhi. Smriti Irani, who administers the Ministry of Women and Child Development, recently had a blast at the Collaborative Efforts Towards Empowerment Of Women’s Day event in the capital city. It was held on Tuesday, March 21 and a moment from the celebrations shows the minister dancing with other attendees to a redux version of Kishore Kumar’s song Roop Tera Mastana. Wearing a light shade saree, Smriti Irani can be seen happily grooving with other women and having a jolly time with them. The caption accompanying the video, shared by news agency ANI, read: “Union Minister Smriti Irani participated in the Collaborative Efforts towards empowerment of Women’s Day event in Delhi earlier tonight. The Minister also danced with other women at the event."

Take a look:

Smriti Irani shared more glimpses of the Collaborative Efforts Towards Empowerment Of Women’s Day event on her social media accounts. She posted three selfies with digital creator Shraddha Jain, who goes by the name Aiyyo Shraddha. And if it is a post by Smriti Irani, how can one expect an ordinary caption? Sharing the pictures, the Union Minister wrote: “To all the sassy saas and conniving bahus, Shraddha and I say ‘Aiyyo’." The duo’s expressions in the snaps definitely impressed their fans. One user commented: “Aiyyo this combination is 100/100." Another wrote: “India’s coolest minister." One more comment read: “Love your expressions. Typical saas look (laughing icon)."

Like we said, Smriti Irani’s posts often come with ROFL and fun captions. Remember when she shared a video of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates giving a “tadka to Shree Ann Khichdi"? It was during the philanthropist’s visit to Indian earlier this month. Smriti Irani had, then, posted a video of herself helping Bill Gates prepare millet kichdi and give a nice tadka to the dish. “Recognising the Super Food of India and its POSHAN component… When Bill Gates gave tadka to Shree Ann Khichdi!" read her caption.

Later, Smriti Irani shared a never-seen-before picture of herself and Bill Gates from the event. She also explained his ROFL expression in her usual way. She wrote: “The ‘ka kar rahi ho bahuriya’ (what are you doing daughter-in-law) look. Throwback to tadake ka tadka with Bill Gates."

Smriti Irani, who also headlines the Ministry of Minority Affairs, has turned 47 today.

