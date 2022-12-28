Home » BUZZ » Watch: UP Policeman's Epic Failure To Load Rifle Makes Twitter Go Crazy

Watch: UP Policeman's Epic Failure To Load Rifle Makes Twitter Go Crazy

During a surprise inspection, the sub-inspector was asked to load the rifle.

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 28, 2022, 16:25 IST

Delhi, India

The now-viral video shows the policeman putting the bullet from the mussel into the barrel instead of the ejection port.
The now-viral video shows the policeman putting the bullet from the mussel into the barrel instead of the ejection port.

We have often seen actors playing soldiers and cops on screen and using guns and rifles like professionals. That said, in real life, soldiers and police personnel, who are trained to use a gun, are expected to use the weapon when in need. However, a UP policeman has left everyone in shock after he was asked to load his rifle during an inspection carried out by the Inspector-general (IG).

At the Khalilabad police station in Sant Kabir Nagar district, the Inspector-general asked the cop to load the rifle. The now-viral video shows the policeman putting the bullet from the mussel into the barrel instead of the ejection port.

He can be heard saying, “This is the process to fire in such a way that no one gets injured." When he was asked to unload the rifle, he simply tilted the gun forward and the bullet slid out.

While all this happened, police officers behind him tried to hold back their giggles. An officer was struggling not to laugh at the sub-inspector and ended up cracking after the bizarre demonstration.

RELATED NEWS

Watch the video here:

After watching the tummy-tickling video, Twitter users had a gala time reacting to it. Many users wrote OMG (Oh My God) and dropped laughing emojis in the comments sections. One of the users said, “Sir, how to reform police services?"

Another person added, “Lack of training… Why blame the SI?"

One more user quipped, “He forgot it’s a rifle and not a mortar."

Another person added, “Me in front of an external in VIVA!"

The video is viral on social media.

first published: December 28, 2022, 16:24 IST
last updated: December 28, 2022, 16:25 IST
