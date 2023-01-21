Watch: Video of Girl Dancing To Ang Laga De Song At a Wedding Goes Viral

In today’s day and age, young and talented artists get the chance to showcase their skills to the outside world, thanks to social media. Recently, a girl amazed the internet with her incredible dance performance on the song Ang Laga De. In the video, the girl is seen dancing gracefully to the song from the film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, in what appears to be a wedding or sangeet ceremony.

This video has been posted on Instagram by the girl’s elder sister, who could not stop herself from praising her sibling. In the clip, the girl can be seen all decked up in a maroon lehenga. The audience seems spellbound by her elegant dance moves. As soon as the girl starts dancing, the people around her can be seen in awe of her incredible dance performance.

The caption read, “Instagram wouldn’t let me upload the whole thing, but this is my talented baby sister and I’m so so proud of her. So, just wanted to share this moment with you all #illahakomanzoor".

The video has garnered over 1.7 million views and around 1.72 lakh likes. Many users praised the girl and showered their love.

One user wrote,“Pakistani filmmakers should hire her as a choreographer. She justified the song with her moves". Another user commented, “Awww, little Sirenna is a big girl now and wow she’s super talented". A third user wrote, “She is just an amazing dancer. Just wowww".

