The world of social media keeps treating us with surprising videos, every now and then. You must have seen clips, where people can be seen enjoying the ebb and flow of sea waves on a beachside. What if someone is at risk while enjoying these waves? Scary, right? One such video has surfaced on the social media platform recently that will blow away your mind.

The video has been posted on Twitter by a handle named Wow Terrifying, which often shares scary videos. The clip shows a person standing on a ship’s deck, looking at the rising waves. The waves keep increasing as soon as the ship moves ahead, but the person still stands there. In the end, the man runs away to save his life when big waves come crashing towards the ship.

The video has received around two million views. Social media users have expressed their views on it. One of them wrote, “If you are interested in experiencing the beauty and power of the ocean waves, there are safer ways to do so, such as visiting a beach or shoreline where you can observe the waves from a safe distance. Always prioritise your safety and follow all posted signs and warnings when near the ocean or any other natural body of water."

Another commented, “Wildly irresponsible being on deck with no railing and no tether in seas like that. It’s all fun and games until you get washed overboard."

A third user said, “Why would ya even risk standing there in the first place? I’d end up going in head first just out of sheer subconscious curiosity, I know it."

