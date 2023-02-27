The world is full of architectural wonders. While some of these man-made structures are of the ancient era, others are relatively newer and in recent years, architects around the world are creating some beautiful structures that are sure to leave a mark on humanity long after they’d be gone. One such structural masterpiece is the Cirkelbroen bridge of Copenhagen, Denmark. A video of this bridge is going viral on Twitter.

Reminiscent of sailing boats, the Cirkelbroen or the circle bridge is made of five circular platforms, each of a different size and with a mast. The construction of the pedestrian bridge was commissioned by the Danish foundation Nordea-fonden and designed by Olafur Eliasson.

Advertisement

Olafur designed the bridge taking inspiration from her Danish-Icelandic background as she is a Danish who was born and brought up in Iceland. The video, shared by Tansu Yeğen on the microblogging platform with the text – “Bicycles, walkers, and boats may all cross this round bridge in Copenhagen at once!", shows the working of the circle bridge via a drone-camera shot. The video starts with the bridge opening from one side and bending to let boats pass. Moreover, the footage also shows people anc cyclists passing over the bridge while boats with low height clearance pass from beneath.

The viral video has more than 3.84 lakh views and over 3.8 thousand likes. People shared their thoughts about the architectural marvel in the comments.

A user wrote – “Copenhagen is way beautiful. And this kind of excellent lovely path-bridge is in the best place it could be. This is the best-ever bridge. Not scary and full of only iron and steel, without any colour but grey cement."

Advertisement

Another user commented – “We’ve crossed this bridge while on a city break, didn’t know it opened like this."

Others called it “fantastic engineering" and loved to see the bridge in action.

According to a Reuters report, the bridge was inaugurated in August 2015. The 40-meter long bridge has a section that can swing open to allow boats to pass through. That swinging section is what makes the bridge a unique one.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here