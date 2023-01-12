Watch: Why Vasco Da Gama Didn’t Marry? Here’s A Husband’s Hillarious Reply

The Internet never fails to leave social media users in splits with hilarious videos, posts and stories. Some humorous posts on relationships are bound to add spice to your mundane routine. If you don’t mind reading an amusing anecdote or two on couples, this space is for you. Recently, an Instagram reel has been shared, which shows a funny conversation between a husband and wife.

In the video, a woman asks her husband why didn’t Vasco Da Gama (Portuguese explorer) tie the nuptial knot? The husband replied that Vasco had to explore India, that’s why he didn’t marry. The woman got confused and replied, “What exactly does this have to do with marriage?" The man said that if Vasco was married and had gone for a voyage, his wife would have asked him several questions like why and where is he going? Why this exploration cannot be done at home and if he is so persistent at going out, he should not forget to bring the vegetables and so on.

This hilarious reel has gone viral in no time. The reel was shared on December 29, 2022.

Social media users were thoroughly entertained with the joke and came up with interesting reactions. A user wrote that this joke is based on correct research and brilliantly describes the relationship between husband and wife. Other users also expressed their happiness at the brilliant concept by the artists in this video. Some also pointed out the factual discrepancies in this reel. Many wrote that Vasco Da Gama didn’t find India but located the sea route from Europe to India. A user replied to them that artists also must be well aware of this fact. But, the main purpose of this reel was to entertain the viewers.

A cursory glance at this Instagram profile will reveal several such entertaining videos and reels.

In one reel, the woman is seen repeatedly asking her husband to listen to her. Irritated by this, the husband said, “Ek to ye corona upar se ye suno na, donon khatam hone ka naam hi nahi le rahe hain." This reel garnered more than 4000 views.

