Watch: Woman Burns Herself While Trying To Set a Car Ablaze, Internet Reacts

Videos of people vandalising houses or cars, in an act of revenge, are common on social media. While some succeed, some fail and end up causing harm to themselves. A woman, trying to burn an SUV in a parking lot, burnt herself as the car caught fire. The video has gone viral on Twitter.

The 32-second-long footage was shared on the microblogging platform with no captions by a verified account called No Context Humans. The video shows a woman in a hoodie, pouring fuel inside a car through a window. She then takes a matchstick and leans inside to light it up. The car suddenly bursts into flames through an explosion and the woman. The car went up in flames in a fraction of a second and the woman came in contact with the flames. She was thrown back due to the explosive force.

As soon as the woman was thrown back due to the explosion, she tried to crawl out of the place right after holding her face but then remembered that she was leaving her tools behind. She ran back to pick them up and fled the scene.

The video has gone viral on Twitter. People in the comments discussed the woman’s foolish act.

A user commented, “Why did it explode like this? That is gasoline, right?"

To this, another user replied, “Fumes in a confined space. Doesn’t matter that windows were smashed; the fumes rose and built up in the roof. Fire goes boom."

A third user commented, “These days people will calmly watch and film a crime instead of doing something."

A user even posted the Macomb Sheriff’s report of the arson and the media crime report published by the sheriff’s office, which revealed the name of the woman to be Sydney Parham. The report revealed that the incident took place in July 2020.

