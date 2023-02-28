In the era of the internet, so many pictures and videos start trending on social media. There have been several times when wedding videos and pictures have often taken the internet by storm. However, this time, a woman, who fell into a drain while clicking pictures, was caught on camera. Now, this video is making a huge buzz on social media. The trending clip seems to be from a Christian wedding ceremony.

In the video, the woman was seen clicking the pictures of the bride and groom moments before falling into the drain. The video also shows the people standing there with their phones recording the bride and groom walking hand-in-hand.

Advertisement

The woman, in a black dress, was also seen making a video of the newlyweds. However, her foot slipped and she fell straight into a drain behind her.

Soon after the woman fell into the drain, several people standing there could be seen helping and lifting her up. However, during the entire incident, the bride and groom could be seen enjoying their special day without any interference.

Check out the video here:

Advertisement

The video has been shared on the Instagram account named hyderabadi__jaan. So far, the video has garnered over 10.4 million views and is still increasing. Several social media users have commented on the viral video. One user wrote, “What a memorable day for her." Another user commented, “It’s painful as hell emotionally and physically both." A third user commented, “Are we laughing at someone who just fall… we have become so degraded." Some other social media users have even commented on the video with laughing emojis.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here