WATCH: Woman Crashes Scooter Inside Temple Premises, Escapes Unhurt

Road accidents are no joking matter. They can lead to serious injuries and can even be fatal. Now, a video has resurfaced on the Internet that shows a woman crashing her scooter inside a temple. At first, the woman can be seen casually sitting in the driver’s seat on the scooter. It seems she is having trouble getting it started but as soon as she does, the two-wheeler darts forward, ramming into the door before sliding onto the floor. The woman lands straight in front of the idol and misses hitting the head by just a few inches. From the looks of it, this was captured on the temple’s security cameras. The video was posted with a caption in Hindi that roughly translated to “God is almighty! When he calls you to his court you will have to go". Take a peek at the shocking clip here:

Users joked that it looked like the woman may have been in a hurry to seek the blessing of god.

Another tweet read, “All that is alright, but she should have left her slippers outside."

One of the users joked that the woman may have been using the way to evade the line for darshan in the temple.

Meanwhile, another user mentioned that she should be glad her head was safe after the accident. Otherwise, she might have had to face some serious repercussions. Others joined in on the original tweet’s joke, mentioning that now even gods won’t save you from these vehicular hazards if you don’t take precautions.

Since being posted online, the video has staked up over 117 thousand views and still counting. The video is a reminder that we should always be alert while riding or driving any type of vehicle as accidents can happen anywhere. Thankfully, the woman in the clip seems to have escaped unhurt.

