Anyone who travels in the Delhi Metro on a regular basis already knows what a hassle it sometimes turns out to be. At some Metro stations, it is a struggle to just get a seat, at others, there is a whole different set of problems to take care of. We are talking about passengers becoming subjects of a content creator’s Instagram reel. Passengers at this Metro station dealt with a woman who boarded the train dressed as Manjulika from Bollywood hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa. A clip shared on Instagram captured the woman on board a moving train. She can be seen dressed in a yellow traditional dance attire going up to the passengers in an attempt to scare them. Whatever might be the reason behind putting on the performance, she ends up getting a seat. Check out the clip here:

This little skit was not received well by social media users. Most expressed their annoyance at the woman disturbing the tired passengers. Some even remarked that the kids seen in the clip also looked scared. Others mentioned that it would have not worked well if they were on the receiving end of the skit. “I am still wondering how did she go through the security check," an Instagram user wrote.

Another comment read, “These so-called actors should be punished for disturbing people in public transits."

“Tell her to do this in Mumbai local ladies coach. She will forget her own identity after that for sure," commented another Instagram user.

Delhi Metro is no stranger to these bizarre occurrences. Passengers have often witnessed content creators going the extra mile to create trendy videos. A clip recently went viral on Instagram where a man was seen walking inside the Metro in a white vest over a yellow towel wrapped around his waist. He is taking a casual stroll, walking in a pair of flip-flops, talking on a phone, and styling his hair. Evidently, passengers gawked at the content creator in astonishment. Some were unable to hold themselves back and burst out laughing. The caption of the video read, “Tanki mein paani khatm ho gaya hai. aaj main office mein hi naha loonga, (The water tank has emptied. I’ll take a bath at the office today."

Many, if not all, social media users lauded the man for his confidence.

