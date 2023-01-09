Home » BUZZ » Watch: Woman Drinking Wine From Giant Glass Is The Most Hilarious Video On Web

Watch: Woman Drinking Wine From Giant Glass Is The Most Hilarious Video On Web

She still struggles to pick it up and drink it. Then she accidentally pours wine all over herself.

A video of a woman, drinking from a huge wine glass, is making rounds on social media. In the clip, she can be seen sipping alcohol out of a glass, which is so massive that the woman cannot even hold it properly. At first, the woman tries to take a grip on the glass. After numerous attempts, she eventually succeeds, but she still struggles to pick it up and drink it. Then, she accidentally pours wine all over herself and laughs at her own failed attempts.

The caption of the post reads, “Can you finish it??."

Several social media users shared their views in the comment section. One user wrote, “Well damn. Where do you even get a glass that big lol". Another commented, “I’ve been laughing for a minute straight and I STILL can’t stop! Where in the world did you get that glass?". One user also wrote, “Just a quick glass before I pick up my kids".

This is not the first time such funny videos are on Twitter. Recently, a video of a black crow bird flying inside a room with money in its beak made huge noise on the Internet too.

