Social media is full of videos that both educate and entertain us. However, sometimes, while people have good intentions of posting a video, certain aspects of their footage get them heavily trolled or criticised online. One such video of a bridal ensemble has gone viral on Instagram. However, it didn’t go down too well with the Internet audience, forcing the user to turn off the comments.

The video was shared by Gagan Noni, who is a professional hair and makeup artist from Delhi. The footage shows a woman wearing heavy jewellery on a lehenga and having lots of makeup. While the woman in the video doesn’t look out of place for a wedding, people couldn’t digest the size of her ornament. Her heavy necklace had two parts — one extending from her neck to her chest, while the other hung below it.

The second part is so huge that it looks like a huge dinner plate. That is what users found unusual and did not find to be the right fit. The necklace was big enough to carry a tray full of food on it. While heavy jewellery is usually appreciated in functions like weddings, the video shows that the woman had too much of it on and made the look feel like the makeup artist overdid it.

The makeup artist was criticised so much that the comments on all his videos were disabled by him and now even if one tries, one won’t be able to see any of the previous comments or write anything new. Nonetheless, this video is the most viewed on the user’s account and has over 48 lakh views. More than 1.14 lakh people have also liked the reel and made it the most popular video on the page.

This isn’t the only wedding ensemble video on the user’s account. Since he is a makeup artist, he regularly posts videos of weddings and bridal looks that he himself designs.

