Stunts often give an adrenaline rush to the people who perform them, as well as those who watch. Gone are the days when you had to watch a Jackie Chan film to see dangerous stunts being performed. There are some real daredevils out there, performing gravity-defying life-threatening stunts and posting them on the internet. There is no dearth of such stunts being performed on social media. Today, we will show you a chilling stunt that is bound to give you goosebumps. If you are acrophobic (having fear of heights), you might want to give this one a miss.

The video shows a woman jumping off the edge of an extremely high bridge. Or should we say, skating down a bridge? Shared by the Instagram handle Waah India, the video starts with a woman getting her skateboard ready near the edge of a bridge. After adjusting the skateboard for a few minutes, she boards it and wheels down the surface of the bridge for a few seconds, before getting airborne. Before you get shocked, let us tell you that she had a parachute backpack and we see her opening it after taking a plunge. We do not get to see her landing though, as the video ended before she could do so. The camera, which was in all probability held by someone on the top of the bridge, did not allow you a view of the landing.

In the background, we can see the song Mera Dil yeh Pukaare Aaja’s remix rendition — which got famous last year in December — playing.

People were left in absolute awe in the comments section. Many praised the woman’s guts, while others felt she was taking such a risk unnecessarily. There were some hilarious comments as well, with one person saying that the first thing she will do after landing is search for her skateboard.

