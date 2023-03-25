Social media is home to several videos showing people performing stunts in various ways. But a few of them never turn out to be successful. Such videos often take the funnier route and are often referred to as “epic fails". One such video showing a woman performing a stunt on a tree branch has gone viral. The video starts with the athlete trying to balance herself on a branch. Just as she tries the second pose, taking her feet off the ground, the branch breaks, failing to hold her weight. The woman lands on the ground, embarrassed, the next moment.

The video ends with the woman on the ground with no severe injury but it has gathered Twitter’s attention for taking such an unexpected turn. The footage has over 2.98 lakh views and the tweet itself has over 4 lakh views. Innumerable people have discussed the video in the comments.

A user wrote – “I be knowing before it even happens. Why are people like this?"

Another user commented – “Why did she feel like that branch could carry her?"

The page that posted the video of the woman has also posted several other similar videos. One of the videos posted by the account a couple of days ago showed a man jumping into a water fountain, which had water gushing out of the road at high speed. This led to the man being carried over and falling to the other side. The video was posted right after the woman fell off the branch and gathered over 3.45 lakh views and more than 2000 likes.

Several users found it funny and commented their thoughts on it while others laughed out loud.

The page is named “People Instantly Repenting" and it regularly posts videos of people who regret their actions immediately after performing them.

