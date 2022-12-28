WATCH: Woman Prank Calls Pizza Outlet in Neha Kakkar's Voice, Hilarious Video Goes Viral

A Noida-based girl, Pranjli, called a pizza delivery out and impersonated Neha Kakkar’s voice while placing her order. The singer-songwriter, Pranjli, posted the video on Instagram on November 18. The now-viral video shows her prank-calling the Domino’s restaurant and giving instructions to the man by singing in Neha’s voice. She hilariously tweaks the lyrics while doing so.

When man asks Pranjli if he could take her order, to this, she responds to him by singing, “Tumko orders pasand hai, mujhko orders mai pizza." This leaves the man confused. Pranjli then mimics the song Blue Hai Panni and sings, “are bola maine baar baar baar baar baar, mujhko pizza dede yaar yaar yaar yaar yaar." The call gets more rib-tickling. After this, the man asks her about the pizza type she wants. She then requests a cheese pizza. Pranjli tells the man that she is India’s favourite, Neha Kakkar. Prior to disconnecting the call, she says that she is from Mumbai and the locality is Andheri.

Ever since the video was shared, it has received over ninety-three thousand views. Netizens, who loved her prank, swamped the comment section. “What confidence," articulated a user. Another user penned, “Meanwhile me practicing a hundred times before calling Domino’s: I am speaking from this place and I need a pizza. Then on call: I’m a pizza." A third user wrote, “Hahahahaha man can’t stop laughing. this has to go viral."

It was not the only time that Pranjli pulled off this prank. One week later, she called Mcdonald’s and once again she sang Neha Kakkar’s songs while trying to place the order. Although they hung up on her.

