Anand Mahindra’s love for life hacks needs no new introduction. The social media timeline of the business mogul is nothing less than a treasure of amusing posts. Adding yet another entry to the long list of intriguing posts, Mahindra has shared a unique life hack video of a woman making “homemade and fan-made ice cream." Wondering what we are trying to say? Well, the video is kind of self-explanatory. It shows the woman using just a ceiling fan to prepare ice cream. The video has left Twitter intrigued and some even called it the “world’s best ice cream".

In the caption, Anand Mahindra wrote, “Where there’s a will, there’s a way. Hand-made & Fan-made ice cream. Only in India…"

The now-viral video opens with a woman boiling flavoured milk in a big container till it thickens. Next, she can be seen pouring the milk into a cylindrical container. She then devises a homemade freezer by putting the container in a big tumbler. She tied its handle to the ceiling fan and filled the vacant space in the tumbler with ice blocks and heavy rocks. Next, she switched on the fan so that the milk is churned well. After some time, the ice cream was ready and she served it in a glass bowl.

The internet is simply amused to witness this eccentric way of making ice cream. Several users flooded the comments section with appreciation. One user wrote, “World’s best and pure ice cream."

Another commented, “Great efforts."

A few were also curious about the flavour of the ice cream. “Now that was cool to watch. But my question is, what flavour of ice cream is green? Mint flavour??" read a comment.

Many claimed that “innovative" ideas like this amp up local recipes. A user said, “This is really amazing… Indian food knows immense innovative ways and especially the local recipes help prepare the best ones.. .Where can one get this gift."

India’s love for jugaad is well-known and many people talked about it in the comment section. A Twitter user wrote, “Indians are very creative by nature because we don’t have all the resources. However, creativity is not given the due respect that western countries would give. That is our misfortune."

The video has over 2 million views and counting. Would you try this ice cream-making hack?

