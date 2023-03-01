Home » BUZZ » Watch: Woman Spitting Into A Drink While Brewing It Goes Viral, People Call It Chicha

Watch: Woman Spitting Into A Drink While Brewing It Goes Viral, People Call It Chicha

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: March 01, 2023, 13:50 IST

Delhi, India

There are wide varieties of food, cuisine and beverages in the world and many of them are prepared in the most unconventional manners. They may provide a culture shock to people not accustomed to such methods. Today, we will show you a video of a woman brewing something in a big vessel but there is a catch. She does something that most of you would write off as downright disgusting.

Weird videos related to food and drinks are often posted on the Instagram handle mixfood_hunter. A few days ago, a video was shared in which a woman is seen sitting in the open and brewing a liquid substance in a big vessel. She then puts some of it inside her mouth and then after chewing it well, spits it into the same vessel.

The comments section was full of people who said it was disgusting and many wanted to know where the woman was from. One user suggested that the woman was either from Ecuador or Peru and must be making a traditional drink called Chicha. He also added that while it looked bad, it was worth a shot. Some others also agreed that it must be Chicha.

Chicha de jora is a corn beer made by germinating the corn, extracting the malt sugars, boiling the wort, and fermenting it for many days in big containers, usually enormous clay vats. In certain cultures, the maize is ground, moistened by saliva in the chicha maker’s mouth, and moulded into small balls, which are then flattened and spread out to dry, as opposed to germinating the corn to release the starches therein. The conversion of maize starch into maltose is catalyzed by naturally occurring ptyalin enzymes found in the maker’s saliva.

While the process may sound nauseating and disgusting to many people around the world, certain cultures enjoy the drink.It is very popular in Latin American countries like Peru, Ecuador, and Brazil.

first published: March 01, 2023, 13:50 IST
last updated: March 01, 2023, 13:50 IST
