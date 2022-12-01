Watch: Woman’s Reaction To Swallowing Oyster Will Leave You In Splits

Trying out new things and posting about the experience online to share them with friends and family is common in the age of social media. From thousands of such videos, there will sometimes appear a gem of a reaction. Some extraordinary, bizarre, and funny responses get caught on camera for the world to savour. One hilarious video documenting a woman exploring an unappealing food is doing the rounds on social media. Her reaction upon tasting an oyster, perhaps a first in her life, makes for a hilarious watch.

The video has been shared by an Instagram handle called ‘Fail Army’, which posts funny videos on epic fails, and this one is for sure one of its best. We see a woman sitting with her companions at an outdoor restaurant. She is seen pouring an entire oyster directly from the shell into her mouth. However, the taste clearly did not agree with her and she is seen making comical expressions of throwing up, but desperately trying not to. She is seen trying to resist her gag reflex for several moments.

Advertisement

It looked like she would throw up at any moment while trying to avoid facing the camera and acting normal. The friend sitting beside her can be heard saying, “Don’t," presumably requesting her not to throw up on the table.

Watch the funny video below:

Since being posted a week ago, the video has been viewed by more than 1 million people. Many users in the comments section pointed out that oysters should be chewed and not swallowed, a fact whose knowledge might have helped the woman before she embarked on her endeavour. Some even suggested that the oyster may not have been fresh, which is why the woman did not like its taste.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here