Watch: Young Chimpanzee Hurls Stones At Visitors, Gets Beaten By Mother

Animals can often amaze us with their antics, especially the younger ones who are more mischievous. The latest proof of this is a video which has been doing rounds on the Internet. Filmed at a zoo, the clip shows a baby chimpanzee throwing stones at visitors and then getting beaten up by an adult primate. Posting the clip on Twitter, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda wrote, “Kid throwing stones at visitors taken to task… They are just like us. It’s the parents who teaches the real Manners!" he wrote. In the clip, several chimpanzees are seen resting atop a rock as visitors can be heard gathered around the enclosure.

One of the younger chimpanzees then gets up and hurls a stone at the visitors. He then again takes the position to throw another stone without knowing what was waiting for him. As the visitors keenly observe the primates, an adult chimpanzee, who is most likely to be the notorious chimpanzee’s mother, stealthily emerges with a stick in its hand and beats the younger one. Of course, the visitors cracked up watching this.

The video collected more than one lakh views on the platform and elicited several reactions.

Many said that the adult chimpanzee was the mother.

“Probably could be a lesson for us as well," a user wrote.

“Evolution. Theory is being proved," a comment read.

A person said, “Doesn’t happen when human kids do that to zoo animals. For that we have to keep guards. So way better than us".

“If all human parents could have done this to their kids, the world would have been a better place," a user wrote.

Referring to the caption, a user said stated, “I disagree. They are better than us. Way better than us".

“This is amazing," one user commented.

“Discipline which some parents don’t enforce unlike primates," another user said.

The video surfaced last year in March.

Reacting to the video, primatologist Cat Hobaiter from the University of St Andrews in the UK told Newsweek that it was disturbing to watch the footage as such behaviour is not common in chimp societies. She added that chimpanzees who are kept in captivity are different from the wild ones. She insisted that wild chimpanzees do use sticks but usually in a playful manner and not to hit others.

