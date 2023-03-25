How would you react if one day you are running an errand, and someone stealthily puts money into your pocket? Well, this is what a group of men did to some people. They snuck cheques worth $100,000 (approx. Rs 82 lakh) into the pockets of random people and filmed their reaction. While some were left in disbelief others broke down due to the rare yet sweet gesture. In the video, uploaded on YouTube, the men begin by getting in their van and reaching a store where they initially keep getting caught. They then set off for another attempt and successfully put a cheque of $10,000 into a man’s pocket without catching his attention. But that person refuses to take the money.

In their next attempt, the men again place a cheque into another person’s pocket who too refuses to take it saying that he was already a millionaire.

At the beginning of the clip, one of the men reveals that he had also put $10,000 (approx. Rs 8.2 lakh) cheques in each of his teammates’ pockets.

The men then again succeed at their experiment and a man, who was at a store with his family, accepts the money while beaming with joy.

As they brainstorm strategies to get more success, one of the teammates discovers the cheque in his pocket and gets teary-eyed. Gradually, all of the teammates spot the cheque snuck into their pockets and share an emotional moment with each other.

But they don’t stop giving away their money and enter stores and shopping malls to get reactions. In another attempt, they place the cheque in an elderly’s pocket and tell him about it. “Why?" the man asks as he stares at the cheque looking puzzled. The man then says that he would use the money for charity work even when told that he could spend it on anything. The men even get some cash from the bank and offer it to the elderly instead of a cheque.

When they do the same to another man shopping at a store, he looks at the bundle of cash and says, “This can’t be right" several times. Eventually, he takes the money, thanks the men and they all leave with a smile on their faces.

