Watch: Zookeepers Feed a Young Vulture In The Most Unique Way

Due to environmental degradation, numerous species of animals across the globe are on the verge of going extinct. One of those creatures is a vulture. Vultures have been listed as Critically Endangered on the IUCN Red List since 2002, as their population has been on a steep decline over the years. Although they are quite uncommon to spot, a viral video of a baby vulture being fed in a unique way at a zoo has been winning the hearts of Twitter of late.

A Twitter handle named, Fascinating, shared a video of a young lappet-faced vulture which, according to the caption, is from the San Diego Zoo. The baby vulture is probably fussy about its food, the reason the zoo workers came up with a unique way to feed it. They wear a vulture mask on their hands and use the beak of the vulture mask to pick up the food and feed it to the young one.

As a result, the baby vulture, seemingly under the impression that it is being fed by its mother, eats the food without being finicky. The idea has worked as we can see the vulture happily chomping on the pieces of food that are being offered to it.

Take a look at the video below:

In the comment section, many users shared that even they thought it was being fed by its mother before realising that it was a mask worn by a zoo worker.

The lappet-faced vulture is the largest species of African vulture. The height of these vultures can reach up to 3 feet and 3 inches, according to Britannica. They can grow up to 8.9 feet wide from one wing to the other.

