'We Are Creators Not Critics': Shah Rukh Khan Responds When Asked to Give a 'Genuine' Review of Pathaan

Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions on Instagram are common around the weekends among celebrities. These sessions allow fans a chance to ask their celebrities questions about movies, random topics, their lives and much more. Yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan decided to put out an AMA session under the hashtag #AskSRK on his Twitter handle. SRK remained on Twitter for some time but gave several funny and cute replies to the questions that were asked by his fans. This is when a Twitter user asked SRK to give a “genuine review" of Pathaan. “Sir pls give your genuine review abt PATHAAN film," read the question.

The actor’s reply to this has now gone viral; He responded by saying,"We are creators not critics, different job portfolios…the joy of making films is paramount…Nothing else." Have a look:

Advertisement

Another Twitter user also asked what does he have to say about the kind of response that Pathaan got till now. SRK replied: “Feeling good that the hard work of so many people is being appreciated in our team…Pathaan."

Meanwhile, earlier, a reply from SRK made Twitter user named Satish Srkian’s day and the latter decided to get the actor’s response to his question framed. Satish took to his Twitter handle to post a photo of how he framed a screenshot of his interaction with Shah Rukh Khan. The caption of the tweet that was accompanied by the framed picture of SRK’s reply reads, “Ab khan saab reply diye or use hum frame na kawaye.. yeh kabhi ni ho sakta. Framing done.. will keep it till the end (Now Khan Saab has replied and I do not get it framed.. This can never happen. framing done.. will keep it till the end)."

Satish’s query to SRK was a jab at his 2016 film, Fan, which didn’t do as expected at the box office. Satish asked Shah Rukh to respond to his query, warning him that he would transform into Gaurav, SRK’s character in his 2016 film ‘Fan’ who was obsessed with the film’s protagonist.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here